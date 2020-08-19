On a winter's day...



On the evening of 8 January 1972, the news on the BBC World Service was unmistakable: "The East Bengali political leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has arrived in London after his release in Pakistan.'





Two days later, on 10 January, a Royal British jetliner touched down at Tejgaon airport. Moments later, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, emerged from it. It was from the same airport ten months earlier that he had been whisked away as a prisoner to Pakistan. And here he was again, being welcomed home by a grateful nation as its founding father, its liberator.



There was a sadness that enveloped him in the midst of that cheering crowd. As the truck carrying him and a whole phalanx of politicians and student leaders inched its way out of the old airport, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman seemed tired after all those months in solitary confinement in Pakistan. More than that, he was clearly overwhelmed by the ecstatic manner in which his people, the newly freed Bengalis of his Bangladesh, were welcoming him home.



It could have been a scene right out of an epic tale, of legend. It could have been an image shaped by the imagination. It was neither of those. It was history shaping itself before us. We were participants in history. We had watched history being made in Bangladesh in the nine agonising months of Pakistani repression. And here, right before us, once more stood the man whose inspirational leadership had finally thrown open the doors of freedom for us.



It was a million-strong crowd which welcomed the Father of the Nation back home that winter afternoon. He spoke of the millions who had been murdered by Pakistan, of the homes and villages and towns ravaged during the war. He bade farewell to Pakistan and wished Zulfikar Ali Bhutto well. He quoted Tagore. And he wept. For the first time in his public career, before the world, Bangabandhu shed tears in remembrance of the terrible ravages Bangladesh had gone through in the preceding nine months.



And we in the crowd and across the country remembered, at that instant, how seventy five million Bengalis had worried about his safety, how they had prayed for his life and for him to return home. For nine months we had no way of knowing where he was or whether he was dead or alive. It was only Pakistan's defeat in Bangladesh and the surrender of its 93,000 soldiers in December 1971 that perhaps saved him. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, having played a diabolical role throughout the war, nevertheless recognized the folly of keeping the leader of a now free nation imprisoned in alien land.



Here at home, in the coldness of a January evening, we cheered the return of our leader and then we wept. Bangabandhu was back in his beloved land. As we leapt and skipped and ran, in that order, all the way home in the twilight glow of 10 January 1972, we knew we now inhabited a land 'where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free . . . where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection . . .'













Leave Your Comments