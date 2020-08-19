Rab starts grilling OC Pradeep, Liakat



A Cox's Bazar court on Tuesday placed three members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on a seven-day remand each in the Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan killing case. Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah gave the order when police produced them before the court.





They are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shahjahan, constables Razib and Abdullah. Police detained the three APBn men for their alleged involvement in Major (retd) Sinha murder on July 31.





Meanwhile, Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali and Nanda Dulal were taken to the Rab office on Tuesday as they were put on seven-day remand each in the case, said Rab Legal and Media Wing Director Lieutenant Colonel Ashique Billah.





Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post in Teknaf on July 31. Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali were made key accused in the killing.





Meanwhile, media reports say, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit or BFIU froze the bank accounts of eight people allegedly involved in the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Cox's Bazar.





The account holders include Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent ABM Masud Hossain, former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradip Kumar Das and actor Iliyas Cobra.







