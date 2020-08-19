46 fresh deaths, 3200 cases

The novel coronavirus is still indomitable in Bangladesh. However, people are caring less obout health guidelines and social distancing. The photo was taken from capital's New Market area on Tuesday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The deadly novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 46 more people in Bangladesh raising the total to 3,740. In addition, the bug has infected 3,200 more individuals too surging the total to 282,344.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) came up with the information through a press release on Tuesday.





Bangladesh is now the 16th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of Italy and one step behind Pakistan, according to worldometer.info.''As many as 12,523 samples were tested in 86 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 3,200 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.





The death rate now stands at 1.32 percent and the current infection rate has reached 21.87 percent. Of the 46 fresh fatalities, 35 were male and 11 were female. As per age categories, one was 11-20 years old, one within 21-30, three between 31-40 years old, two between 41-50, 17 within 51-60 and 22 were above 60 years old.





''A total of 3,234 more patients have made recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the number to 162,825. The recovery rate is now 57.67 percent, added the press release.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death was recorded on March 18.







The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 778,100 people across the globe. It has infected more than 22,079,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.







The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 173,700 deaths and more than 5,613,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 3,363,000 cases. The country has so far recorded at least 108,600 deaths. India has counted at least 2,706,000 infections and 51,900 deaths. Russia has counted at least 932,000 cases to date and 15,800 deaths.





The UK has counted at last 41,300 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 35,400 casualties. France has lost at least 30,400 people followed by Spain with at least 28,600 fatalities while Iran has counted at least 19,900 fatalities.





Belgium has so far reported more than 9,900 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 9,200 fatalities.







Canada has lost at least 9,000 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 6,100 casualties. Pakistan has so far reported at least 6,100 deaths. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded no less than 4,600 fatalities. Sri Lanka has recorded only 11 deaths.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to an impasse.





