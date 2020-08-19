Road widening project for trade with India okayed

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday presided over the 5th ECNEC meeting through videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban. -PID



The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday cleared seven projects, including a Tk 846-crore one to widen Baraiyarhat-Heyanko-Ramgarh road under Chittagong and Khagrachhari districts, aiming to boost export-import between Bangladesh and India.





The approval came from the 5th Ecnec meeting of the current fiscal year held virtually with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.







Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting from her official Ganobhaban residence while Planning Minister MA Mannan also attended the meeting from there.Ministers, state ministers and secretaries concerned joined the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.





Of the total project cost, Tk 2,619.79 crore will be borne from the government exchequer, while the remaining Tk 862.18 crore from foreign sources either as loan or grant as the World Bank will provide Tk 260.98 crore as grant. Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "A total of 7 projects were approved today (Tuesday). Of the approved seven projects, six are new while another is a revised project.





He said the Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division will implement the road widening project at Ramgarh upazila in Khagrachhari by June 2022. Of the total project cost of Taka 845.53 crore, Taka 581.20 crore will come from the Indian Line of Credit. He said once this road with Tripura of India is developed and improved, the trade and commerce alongside export and import between Bangladesh and India especially between Tripura and Chattogram and Cox's Bazar would get a boost.





"It will be a win-win situation for both India and Bangladesh," he added. Mannan said the Prime Minister during the meeting directed the authorities concerned not to include the component of building a duckbunglo (rest house) under the project, rather to come up with an integrated project to build duckbunglos and rest houses where those are deemed to be needed. There is a possibility to develop a border-haat in Ramgarh as the project is expected to help develop the possible border market as well, he added.





At the Ecnec meeting, the Prime Minister dropped the proposal for the construction of a rest house spending Tk 2.79 crore from the project. She rather suggested that there could be a separate project for the construction of rest houses across the country where these are essential across, Mannan said.





The other projects approved in the meeting are replacing the narrow and risky and old concrete bridges and bailey bridges with new concrete bridges on the highways under Khulna Roads Zone with Taka 526.42 crore, Protecting Dhulia Lunchghat under Baufal Upazila in Patuakhali and Durgapasha under Bakerganj Upazila in Barishal from the river erosion of Tentulia with Taka 712.21 crore, Removing water logging at Kapotakshya River, 2nd phase with Taka 531.07 crore and Emergency multi-sector Rohingya crisis response project, 1st revised, with Taka 261.31 crore.







