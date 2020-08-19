SC cancels all its vacations this year





The Supreme Court has decided to cancel its vacations for the rest of this year after August 6.





A decision in this regard came on August 6 in presence of Justices of the two divisions of the Supreme Court at a virtual conference, said a press release issued Tuesday.





The decision was taken as per the order of Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, it said.





Regular activities of the High Court Division resumed on August 12 after five months of suspension due to Covid-19 outbreak.





On August 11, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain formed 53 benches to operate the activities of the HC division at regular and virtual benches.





Among them, 18 benches have been operating regular judiciary activities and 35 virtually.





The Supreme Court announced general vacation since March 26 after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.





On May 10, an ordinance was promulgated allowing courts to run trial proceedings through videoconferences and other digital facilities. President Abdul Hamid promulgated the ordinance.









