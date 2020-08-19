34 more infected with Covid-19 in Thakurgaon





Thirty-four people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.





The district's confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 718 on Wednesday, said Civil Surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.





The newly-infected patients include a nurse, health worker, teacher, and freedom fighter.





So far, 12 people died of Covid-19 in the district while 356 people recovered.





The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh reached 3,740 on Tuesday with the death of 46 more patients in the last 24 hours.





Besides, 3,200 new cases were confirmed during the period taking the total cases to 2,82,344.

