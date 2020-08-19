6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts western Indonesia





A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's western Bengkulu province on Wednesday but no casualty or damage were reported yet, said an official of the disaster agency.





The quake struck at 5:29am Jakarta time with the epicenter at 78km southwest of Bangkulu Utara district and a depth of 11 km under the sea bed, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) said, reports Xinhua.





No tsunami warning was issued by the BMKG.





In the hardest-hit district of Kepahiyang, the tremors did not trigger damages or panic among the residents, Head of Emergency Unit of Disaster Management Agency of Kepahiyang District Syamsuddin said.





"We’ve not received any report of building damages or other impacts or casualty of the jolts here, including the impact in Kepahiyang. Besides, there was no warning from the BMKG that we have to be alert on a tsunami," he told Xinhua via phone.





Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire."

