Tale of a frontline corona fighter

The coronavirus pandemic continues to run rampant in the country and more frontline fighters are infected every day. Doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, journalists, administration officials, members of the judiciary, and the armed forces, have all suffered a significant number of casualties.

Five months after the first Covid-19 case was detected in Bangladesh, the infection rate is showing no sign of slowing down. The situation is unlikely to become easier with fewer available frontline fighters.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman (Bakul), deputy assistant community medical officer at upazila health complex in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria, is one of the frontline fighters, who have been working day and night risking his own life.

Dr Bakul has won hearts of people through his dedicated services. He works with the upazila administration to ensure the compliance of health rules issued by the government amid the pandemic situation. He is dedicated to ensuring home quarantine, isolation of COVID-19 infected people and testing of samples.

Hailing from Syedtola village under Sadar union of Sarail upazila, Dr Bakul has taken serving people as mission of his life. Local people are very much happy for his sincere services as they find him in need.

While talking to this correspondent, Dr Mahbubur Rahman Bakul said, “We are providing services to patients during the pandemic. We are honestly trying to perform our duties assigned by the government. I am grateful to the people of Sarail as they provide me all out support.”

He urged all to follow the health rules and wear masks to remain safe from coronaviurs.

