Another murder case filed against OC Pradeep, 27 others









Former Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das and 27 others have been accused in another case filed by a woman with a Cox's Bazar court on Tuesday.





The plaintiff - Gul Cheher, wife of late Sultan Ahmed from Hnila Moulvibazar of Teknaf - is the mother of Saddam Hossain, who was killed in a police shootout on July 7. All except one of the accused are policemen.





According to the case statement, a police team led by Howaikong outpost incharge Moshiur Rahman conducted a drive in the Moulvibazar area of Hnila union on July 4 and held Saddam Hossain and his brother Jahid Hossain.





When their mother Gul Cheher appeared at the police outpost, Moshiur demanded Tk 10 lakh bribe to free her sons.





At one stage, they settled the issue for Tk 5 lakh. Gul Cheher immediately handed over Tk 3 lakh and paid the remaining 2 lakh the next day.





Despite Moshiur accepting the money, 3 days later, Jahed was produced before a court while Saddam was killed in a ‘crossfire.’





Recent reports indicate a rising tendency among police to ride roughshod over all ethics and principles - the extrajudicial killing of Salman, despite his mother paying a bribe that was more than what an OC earns in a year as salary, perfectly illustrates that.





Insafur Rahman, lawyer of the plaintiff, said the case was filed with the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Helal Uddin around 11am.





The court took the case to its cognizance and ordered the case investigated by a police official (CID) with rank of assistant superintendent of police.





OC Pradeep Kumar Das is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on July 31.

