5 missing in southwest China landslide









House collapse triggered by a landslide in southwest China’s Yunnan Province has caused five missing, local authorities said Wednesday.





The accident occurred in Muchang Township of Zhenkang County early Wednesday, when a landslide toppled two residential buildings, according to the county government.





The landslide volume is estimated to be over 10,000 cubic meters. One resident has escaped and another five lost contact.





The rescuers are searching for the missing. A total of 61 households around the landslide spot have been evacuated, the local government said.





