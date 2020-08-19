Motorcyclist killed in city road crash





A motorcyclist was killed after a bus hit the motorbike from behind at Shanir Akhra in city’s Jatrabari area on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Masud Hossain, 40, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Demra.





The accident took place around 10:30am when the bus hit the motorbike carrying Masud, a father of three, leaving him injured, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.





Later, he was taken to DMCH where the doctors declared them dead.





