Motorcyclist killed in city road crash

A motorcyclist was killed after a bus hit the motorbike from behind at Shanir Akhra in city’s Jatrabari area on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Masud Hossain, 40, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Demra.

The accident took place around 10:30am when the bus hit the motorbike carrying Masud, a father of three, leaving him injured, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Later, he was taken to DMCH where the doctors declared them dead.



