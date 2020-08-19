Water level in Ganges basin further rises









Rising of water level in many of the rivers in Ganges basin has been continuing for the third consecutive day today due to onrush of floodwater from upstream hilly catchment areas caused by heavy downpour.





Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has further recorded a rising trend at most of the rivers like Mohananda in Chapainawabganj and Ganges at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria and Padma at Goalunda and other downstreaming rivers this morning.





Water level in the Ganges River went up by 14 centimeter (cm) at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, seven cm at Rajshahi, four cm at Hardinge Bridge and 11 cm at Talbaria points in the past 24 hours ending at 9 am today, superintending engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS.





The Ganges River was flowing 178 cm, 194 cm, 121 cm and 96 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively, while water level in the Padma River went up by four cm at Goalundo point and the river was flowing 17 cm above the danger level, Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman added.





A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels went up at 15 points, while receded at 14 points and remained stable at one point.





Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 26 points, while above the danger level at four points.





Water level of the Korotoa River further declined by 23 cm and 22 cm at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura points respectively and the river was flowing 219 cm and 304 cm below the danger level at the two points respectively this morning.





On the other hand, the local BWDB office has recorded a further rising trend of water at two points of the Jamuna River. The water level increased by four cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and two cm at Sirajganj points, while remained stable at Sariakandi in Bogura point.





Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), said the Jamuna River was flowing five cm above the danger level at Sariakandi point, while the river was still flowing four cm and two cm below the danger level at Kazipur and at Sirajganj points respectively.





The Gur River was flowing one cm below the danger level at Singra in Natore with a four cm fall afresh while the Atrai River was flowing six cm above the danger level at Baghabari in Sirajgonj point with a stable state in the last 24 hours.





Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels went up at seven points, while declined at seven points and remained stable at two points this morning.





However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 14 points, while above the danger mark at two points during the period.





Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said the Ganges River is in rising trend, while the Padma River is in steady state, which may continue in next 24 hours. The Brahmaputra-Jamuna River is in stable state which may fall in next 24 hours.





Meanwhile, Additional Divisional Commissioner Moinul Islam said the district and upazila administrations with the local public representatives have been distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas continuously for the last couple of weeks.





Around 2.16 lakh worst-affected families consisting around nine lakh people have, so far, received relief materials to overcome their livelihood related hardships caused by the flood in different districts under Rajshahi division.





The government, as part of its instant humanitarian support to cope with the disastrous situation, has disbursed 1,507 tonnes of rice, Taka 31.42 lakh in cash, 16,124 packets of dry-food, Taka 21 lakh for baby food and Taka 30 lakh for animal feed among the marooned people in the division.





Moinul Islam said there are more other relief materials like 2,172.58 tonnes of rice, Taka 41.08 lakh, 4,076 packets of dry food, Taka three lakh for baby food and Taka eight lakh for animal feed remained in stock for distribution among the affected people.





Simultaneously, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the affected people amid recession of the floodwater.





Some 3,350 patients were recorded to be suffering from various water-related diseases and 17 deaths occurred mainly caused by drowning and snakebite since July 1, the sources also said.





