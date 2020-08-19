Evil act of ‘a corrupt sub-registrar’

Though the sub-registry office was supposed to provide a certified copy of the land deed in 2-3 days, Sahab Uddin Ahmed, a resident at Guniauk village under Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria, didn’t get copy of the deed after around one year. Now, an evil design is going to grab the land registered in his name.

The man who is behind such fraudulence is Mizaharul Islam, sub-registrar in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

A case was filed on August 6 to the court for permanent injunction against such fraudulent move of sub-registrar Mizaharul Islam and AKM Momen Ali. A legal notice was sent on August 8 to the sub-registrar for not providing the certified copy of the deed.

According to the case statement and legal notice, AKM Mahfuz Ali, a resident of Guniauk village under the upazila, transferred 20 decimal land from 1 acre and 90 decimal land of BS plot No. 984 under Guniauk mouza to his younger son AKM Moyeen Ali by dint of a deed being No. 2267 on July 2, 1995.

Moyeen Ali transferred 3.5 decimal land out of 20 decimal land to Shahab Uddin Ahmed by dint of a deed of exchange being no. 6193 on October 2019. Afterwards, Shahab Uddin started to construct a market on the said land.

Shahab Uddin alleged that he applied to the sub-registrar for the certified copy. But sub-registrar Mizaharul Islam called Shahabuddin in his office and gave threats, he further alleged.

Mizaharul Islam allegedly pressured Shahabuddin to sing on a ‘waqf-al-awlad’ deed regarding the said 3.5 decimal land and gave him a copy of the deed.

Shahabuddin said, “The sub-registrar is trying to snatch away my land in collusion with AKM Momen Ali.”

Besides, there are plethora of allegations against sub-registrar Mizaharul Islam. A case was also filed in the court on November 26 last year regarding a fake deed registered in Nasrinagar sub-registry office.

The upazila administration warned sub-registrar Mizaharul Islam for not cooperating as per the government directives with a view to preventing the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

This correspondent tried several times over mobile phone to contact the sub-registrar, he didn’t receive the call.

