Diner Sheshe





"We met last year on a matrimonial site. I asked him if he's okay with dating a slightly heavy girl, and he said, 'Of course, you're beautiful!'Initially, things were great. He made me laugh so much. We told our parents about each other, and then met every alternate day.





A month later, our parents met. That's when we fixed our wedding. The meeting went great, but his mom held my hand and said, 'You're a nice girl, but you must lose weight.' I felt slightly uncomfortable but took it positively.







A few days later, he stopped replying to my texts. My birthday was coming up, so I thought he was planning a surprise. But he didn't respond for 2 months. I called him repeatedly- no answer.





That was the first birthday I spent crying all day. I felt broken. Finally, he called and said, 'Sorry, I got busy with work'. But he'd read all my texts. He kept apologising and begged me to take him back. He said he was lost. So I decided to give him another chance.







For the first few weeks, things went back to normal. But then, he started picking fights for no reason. He'd joke about my weight and then blame me for getting offended. Once on New Year's Eve, he invited me to a party with his cousins. I got dressed in jeans, and he said, 'Nobody wants to see your fat butt.' He asked me not to come. I stayed in and cried all night.







He begged me to forgive him the next day, again. I was so vulnerable- I gave him another chance. But in a few weeks, he went to Delhi and stopped talking to me again. He blocked me on Whatsapp, and then in a few days unblocked me and started picking fights. He'd randomly tell me I have no self-respect and said things like, 'No store will have your size.'







Soon after, his mom called and yelled at me for not losing weight. She said, 'I told you repeatedly, it's too late now.' She called off the wedding. Everything was crystal clear. It was my weight all along.







I should've known. He ruined my birthday, my New Years; he wasted a year of my life. I felt miserable. I didn't want to step out of my house; still, mom took me out for dinners. She even took me to Lonavala.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments