



Former Lebanese premier Saad Hariri says the family accepts the verdicts issued Tuesday by a U.N.-backed tribunal on the killing of his father 15 years ago. Hariri tells reporters in Leidschendam in the Netherlands: "The court has ruled."





Now, he said, the family awaits the implementation of justice. "Justice will be executed, regardless of how long it takes," he said. The tribunal convicted one member of the Hezbollah militant group and acquitted three others of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.















An increasingly common mutation of the novel coronavirus found in Europe, North America and parts of Asia may be more infectious but appears less deadly, according to a prominent infectious diseases doctor.







Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the National University of Singapore and president-elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases, said evidence suggests the proliferation of the D614G mutation in some parts of the world has coincided with a drop in death rates, suggesting it is less lethal. "





Maybe that's a good thing to have a virus that is more infectious but less deadly," Tambyah told Reuters. Tambyah said most viruses tend to become less virulent as they mutate. "It is in the virus' interest to infect more people but not to kill them because a virus depends on the host for food and for shelter," he said.









As the rain pelted down, splashing against the floor-to-ceiling glass windows at the expansive Red Bull Academy, Julian Nagelsmann paused briefly to soak in everything that has happened since he wanted nothing to do with football after suffering cruciate ligament damage aged 20.







Football is not an industry kind with time for reflection, especially not if you're a young manager progressing through the game at such a rapid rate that you rebuff an approach from Real Madrid before turning 31.











Nepal and China could soon announce the new height of Mount Everest, the highest mountain peak in the entire world. This development comes according to a draft MoU -- Memorandum of Understanding -- exchanged between the two countries last month.







The Draft MoU between China's Ministry of Natural Resources and Nepal's Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation has tiled the joint announcement of "height of mount Zhumulangma/ Sagarmatha".







The Article 1 of the MoU reads," According to the joint statement between the People's Republic of China and Nepal on October 13, 2019, the parties shall jointly announce the heigh of Mount Zhumulangma/Sagarmatha" with "date and details about the form of the announcement" to be discussed by both. While the draft does not specifically say joint measurement but it does mention a collaboration in mapping.







