Stocks bounce back strongly



Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rebound strongly on Wednesday riding on the buying spree of investors followed by a number of regulatory measures.At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 4789.37 points on Wednesday with a gain of 69.27 points or 1.46 percent.







Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 34.90 points and 13.89 points to settle at 1643.87 points and 1094.82 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 202,793 trades were executed in yesterday's trading session with a trading volume of 419.92 million securities. On the other hand, DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 11.49 billion from Taka 10.52 billion in the previous session. Losers took lead over gainers as out of 357 issues traded, 151 securities gained price while 175 declined and 31 remained unchanged.





The market-cap of DSE increased slightly to 3,592 billion which was Taka 3,557 billion in the previous session. The top 10 gainers were Beximco, Daffodil Computer, EXIM 1st Mutual Fund, Orion Pharma, Indo-Bangla Pharma, IFIC, ACME Lab, Active Fine Chemical, Orion Infusion and City Bank. Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Orion Pharma, Beximco, IFIC, Brac Bank, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Baraka Power, KPCL, Orion Infusion and ML Dyeing.







The top ten losers were Peoples insurance, R N Spinning, Delta Spinning, Safco Spinning, Pioneering Insurance, Asia Pacific General Insurance, Aramit Cement, Nitol Insurance, Prime Insurance and Reliance Insurance. On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed trading at green from red in the previous session.





CSCX and CASPI rose by 143.48 points and 235.42 points to stand at 8284.01 points and 13727.00 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 16,042,430 shares and mutual funds of 282 companies were traded, of which 126 issues advanced while 132 declined and 24 issues remained unchanged.





