Kangana requests Indian govt to take KJO's Padma Shri back



KanganaRanaut, a staunch critic of industry insiders, and an influential figure in the recent nepotism row has again taken a dig at Karan Johar. Now, she's requested the government to take Karan Johar's PadmaShri back.





The actor accused Johar of intimidating her on an international platform, conspiring against Sushant Singh Rajput and attempting to destroy his career and making an 'anti-national' film against the armed forces.





The tweet from her twitter account read, "I request government of India to take KJO's PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage.







Sushanth'scareer,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army."Kangana has previously accused Karan Johar and team of having anti-army agendas, compounded, after the release of 'GunjanSaxena'.





