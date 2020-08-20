Pitt, Aniston reunite on small screen after 19 years



The adorable couple of the past, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston are finally regrouping for a live virtual table read of the classic 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' on Friday, August 21. With a star-packed table the live reading is bound to be a banger.







The past lovers will be joined by Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia Labeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and of course Sean Penn. The event is a fund-raiser for two NGO's that provide emergency relief amid the pandemic.





Even with such an outstanding line-up all eyes are on Brad and Anniston. The two quite recently went viral with their backstage reunion in this year's SAG awards. Fans are constantly trying to string theories about the two being back together again. However, as reported by the US weekly 'There is nothing romantic going on.'







The news of this reunion has been able to garner such interest thanks to this being Brad and Anniston's first screen appearance since their divorce 15 years back. 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' is a cult from the 80s that put actors like the iconic Sean Penn on the map. The much anticipated live table read can be watched on Facebook live and Tiktok.





