Heard criticized for wearing inappropriate outfit

Amber Heard



Amber Heard who has been dealing with constant public opinion amid her ongoing libel-case came under fire again. This time the actress got herself in trouble for wearing inappropriate outfit while visiting a mosque in Istanbul.





The controversy sparked after the actress Heard, 35, posted a picture of her in Hijab and a loose fitting blouse.The star wrote in the caption, 'Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul's mosques and couldn't be more in love with this gorgeous city...'







Though, what seemingly felt like a normal post, quickly turned into a heated debate. Heard was harshly criticized for her clothing. Even though, the star wore a Hijab many believed she treated it only as a fashion accessory.





She was particularly questioned for her braless appearance. A user wrote, "Amber Heard has no respect for religion or race as we've seen many times. Posted while touring a Mosque.Using a Hijab as a fashion accessory.Hair & neck showing and braless."





Nonetheless, Heard wasn't silent to all these criticism, especially after an article surfaced about the photo offending others- The actress wrote, "I'll make it easy(ier): Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required n order 2 visit). Mystery solved."







This is another in a series of controversies caused by Heard's actions. Previously, during the libel-case new revelations caused massive outrage. Some even calling Amber heard a "twisted" person.









---Agencies





Leave Your Comments