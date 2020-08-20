Kriti to play a super heroine in 'Krrish 4'!

Kriti Sanon



Without an ounce of doubt, Krrish is one of the most successful sci-fi films Bollywood has ever produced. Starring Hrithik Roshan in the titular role, the franchise has released three blockbuster films so far and plans for the next installment are currently underway.





Bollywood is gearing up to welcome its first brigade of superwomen. In fact, in 'Krrish 3' itself, Kangana Ranaut turned out to be a super heroine - a shape shifting mutant.







Now, with 'Krrish 4', director Rakesh Roshan plans to take the franchise forward in a completely different light. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is planning to mount 'Krrish 4' on a lavish scale. Rumors were rife lately that Hrithik Roshan will essay four different characters in the forthcoming part.







And if fresh reports are anything to go by, the lead female character too will be of a super heroine.According to a report of Pink Villa, "Rakesh Roshan has locked the whole script. The casting is underway. He will be getting Rohit and Jadoo back for this part.







That is not all; the plan is to have two leading ladies opposite Hrithik. One of them is mostly going to be KritiSanon. Rakesh and Hrithik needed someone who is a good actress and has an athletic physique to suit the super heroine avatar. Kriti fit the bill and she's their first choice."





However, when he was asked about the same he neither denied the news nor accepts it rather he said that right now he is working on the script of the movie.The sources further say that Priyanka Chopra won't be seen any more in the sequel of the movie.







If reports are turned out to be true then this will be the first time when Hrithik and Kriti will be seen sharing the screen together as earlier they have never worked together. Although the official announcement regarding the same is yet to come.









---Agencies

Leave Your Comments