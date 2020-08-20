Ahmed Rabbani pays tribute to Andrew Kishore



Promising lyricist Ahmed Rabbani wrote lyric of a song titled "TumiAmlan" to pay to tribute to legendary playback singer Andrew Kishore. MohidulHasan Mon composed music of the song. Promising singer Shahin Khan lent his vocal for the song.





While talking about the song lyricist Ahmed Rabbani said, "Respected Andrew Kishore Dada was one of my favorite singers. He will alive for his thousand songs. I am a lyricist.







There is a love in my mind for Andrew Dada. To pay tribute to him, I have written a song. I don't know how listeners will react about the song. Shahin Khan has rendered the song well. I am very much optimistic about the song."

Leave Your Comments