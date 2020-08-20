Farooque admitted to hospital



National award winning film actor and ruling Awami League lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan, who is known by his stage name Farooque, has been admitted to a private Hospital in the capital.







The actor has been suffering from fever since Eid-ul-Azha and was undergoing treatment at home. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday as his condition deteriorated.However, he was tested negative for coronavirus twice since then. The actor's family confirmed this. Farooqe has been admitted under the supervision of Nephrology department head Nurul Islam at a Gulshan Hospital.





The actor said he never celebrated his birthday after 1975 as it is on the same month Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman was assassinated along with his familyThe actor said, "I got admitted to the hospital with fever. The temperature still remained the same. I'd given sample for coronavirus tests twice. It came out negative both the time. Please pray for my recovery."





The family members said the actor was given antibiotics and his health condition improved a bit.It was his birthday on Tuesday. The actor said he never celebrated his birthday after 1975 as it is on the same month Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman was assassinated along with his family."I do not feel like celebrating the day. Many well-wishers greet me on the day. That's all," the actor said.





Farooque was born on 18 August 1948. Born and brought up in Dhaka, the actor's journey in films began with 'Jolchhobi' in 1971. He later worked in almost 150 films including Khan AtaurRahman's 'AbarToraManush Ho' and iconic films such as ' Lathial', 'SujonSokhi', AmzadHossain's 'GolapiEkhon Train e', Abdullah Al Mamun's 'SarengBou', and ChashiNazrul Islam's 'Mia Bhai' among others.





