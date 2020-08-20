Heme busy with new serial 'Smritir Alpona Anki'



Promising actress Jannatul Sumaiya Heme has become choosy now while acting rather than previous times as she has to engage with her study round the month. She has been studying BBA third year at North South University. She has got such a nice role in a new drama serial titled 'Smritir Alpona Anki', which shooting is being held in Manikganj now.





Based on a novel written by Mahfuzur Rahman, Murad Parvez is giving direction of the serial. Masudul Hasan Shaon wrote story and script of the serial where Heme is playing the role of Alpona. While talking about acting in the serial Heme said, "By this serial I have started acting under Murad Parvez Bhai's direction. It is a caring unit.







As there is corona pandemic, so we are trying to maintain social distance during shooting. In the serial, I am acting in role of an educated female named Alpona. I had a relationship with Muslim male named Arman but I got married another person. Till now I have enjoyed a lot working in the serial. I believe after telecasting, viewers will enjoy the serial."





"Niloy Alamgir and Shipon Mitra are acting against me in the serial which will be aired on ATN Bangla soon," she also said.In last Eid, Heme got huge response for her acted two dramas -'Ogo Bodhu Sundori', directed by Shams Karim, and 'Biyer Prostuti', directed by Shakhawat Manik.







Due to corona shooting of Shyam Benegal's film biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did not start on March 17 where Heme was confirmed to play the role of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It was a great achievement to her to get the opportunity to play the role of Sheikh Hasina in the biopic of Bangabandhu, Heme said.





In 2014, Heme started her career in media after winning the crown of a reality show. Her acted first released movie was Reshmi Mitra's 'Hothat Dekha'.Born on October 4, Heme has been passing happy times now with her family because after eight years her father has returned to country, she also said.







