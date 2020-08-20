BHF to host Asian Champions Trophy next year



The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) will host the sixth edition of Men's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey scheduled to be held from March 11-19 next year.





Talking to BSS on Wednesday, the BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf said the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) sent us a letter with a proposed schedule to host the Asian Champions Trophy last week and we agreed their proposal by sending a letter to AHF.





Earlier, the Men's Asian Champions Trophy was scheduled to be held from November 17-27 this year, but the Asian AHF postponed the tournament in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.





Apart from hosts Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan will take part in the tournament. The BHF acting general secretary informed that they are also trying to host the Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup in January next year and a corresponding with AHF is in progress in this regard.





The top three countries of the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the next edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup. The Men's Junior Asia Cup was originally scheduled to take place in Dhaka on June 4-14 this year with the participation of ten countries.The ten countries are Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea,China, Malaysia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

