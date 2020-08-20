ECB considers flexible start times for third Test

Pakistan men's national cricket team seen at an indoor session due to rain in Southampton on Wednesday. -Twitter



Play lost to poor weather and bad light during the third Test between England and Pakistan could be made up with earlier start times on subsequent days.





The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering its options after criticism over the amount of time lost during the drawn second Test. Play in the third Test, at the Ageas Bowl, is scheduled to start at 11:00 BST on Friday. But an idea being discussed is to start some days at 10:30 if needed.





The ECB has the option to be more flexible with start times as there are no security and safety issues with admitting fans, with the series being played behind closed doors under restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Only a day and a half's play was possible in Southampton as the second Test ended in a draw on Monday, with bad light and rain to blame.





England captain Joe Root said on Monday that the issue "needs to be addressed", suggesting the authorities could consider using a brighter red ball, bringing forward the start time and improving floodlights. "





It is something that needs looking at higher up the chain," he said. Former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) - the world governing body - also needed to get involved, telling BBC Sport: "It's not a good look when so much money has been pumped into Test matches. "





It's becoming annoying for everyone involved. The ICC needs to look at what's happening here. "If it means playing with the pink ball because of the light issue in England, then do that.If it means players stay out longer, the protocols for umpires has to change, then do that." England lead 1-0 in the three-match series.









---BBC





