Zia proclaimed himself as president violating constitution



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said on Wednesday military dictator Zia grabbed state power at gun point and proclaimed himself as president violating the constitution and tried to establish the country keeping consistency with Pakistan.





"General Zia captured the state power at gun point by killing many freedom fighters, army officers and proclaimed himself head of the state after August-15 carnage."





"Zia rehabilitated collaborators and war-criminals in the name of so-called multi-party democracy and enacted Indemnity Ordinance to save the self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu", she said, adding that Zia also awarded the killers of Bangabandhu by giving them jobs in theembassies abroad and hatched deep-rooted conspiracy to turn the country into Pakistan.





The education minister stated these as chief guest at a virtual discussion meeting held at the conference room of Netrakona Sheikh Hasina Public University here.The meeting was organized by the university marking the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





State Minister for Social Welfare and a valiant freedom fighter Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru addressed the meeting as special guest with vice- chancellor of the university Dr. Rafiqullah Khan was in the chair.







