EU threatens Belarus sanctions on polls result

Opposition against Alexander Lukashenko's presidency is growing. -Sky News



The European Union has threatened sanctions against those involved in electoral fraud in Belarus.European Council President Charles Michel said the bloc does not recognise the result of a contentious election which saw incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko claim 80% of the vote, reports Sky News.





"The EU will impose shortly sanctions on a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud," he said at the end of an emergency summit of EU leaders on Wednesday.Mr Michel said the situation in Belarus is "increasingly concerning" and that violence against peaceful protesters was "shocking and unacceptable" and must be stopped. "





We stand by your side in desire to exercise your rights and peaceful, democratic future," Mr Michel told protesters.Additionally, the European Commission will reroute 53 million euros (£48m) earmarked for Belarus away from the government and towards civil society in the wake of protests and the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the bloc's executive arm Ursula von der Leyen said.





She said sanctions on Belarus officials responsible should be adopted as soon as possible, and that the country's future must be decided by its people.Almost 7,000 people were detained and hundreds were injured with rubber bullets, stun grenades and clubs in the first four days of demonstrations, and at least two protesters died.







The EU's decision comes as the Belarusian central election committee said that Mr Lukashenko would be inaugurated as president for a new term within the next two months, the TASS news agency reported.Belarus's long-term leader was declared the winner in the 9 August polls, but the results have been dismissed as fraudulent by the opposition. The UK shares this view.





He is facing the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule amid a wave of mass protests and strikes following his re-election on 9 August, and his opponents want him out for a new election to be held.





On Monday, Mr Lukashenko was quoted as telling workers at a tractor plant: "We held elections already. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections".The Belarusian opposition leader earlier urged European leaders not to recognise "fraudulent elections" that extended the president's rule.









Leave Your Comments