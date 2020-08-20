Floods may worsen in Ganges, B'putra basins

River bank erosion following floods have washed away scores of houses and homesteads in Jamalpur district. A man is looking at a spot that once was his house recently. The picture was taken from Belgachha Union under Islampur Upazila. -AA



The flood situation in the Ganges and Brahmaputra river basins may deteriorate once again as the water levels of the two rivers continue to rise due to the onrush of hilly water.







Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river may continue to rise. On the other hand, water level at Sariakandi Station in Bogura and Elasin station in Tangail may increase while flood situation in Bogra and of Tangail is likely to continue in the next seven days.





It also said, water level at Chilmari station in Kurigram, Fulchari station in Gaibandha, Kazipur and Sirajganj stations and Bahadurabad station in Jamalpur may continue to rise but there is no probability of flowing water level above danger level in these stations during the next 10 days.





According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre Ganges-Padma river system may steadily rise. Water level at Goalondo station at Rajbari, Bhagyakul station at Munshiganj and Sureshwar station at Shariatpur district is likely to continue to go up.





As a result, flood situation in the low-lying areas of Rajbari and Shariatpur may continue for next seven days. Water level at Bhagyakul station in Munshiganj may cross the danger level by August 20 next.





A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin on Wednesday, water levels went up at 15 points, while receded at 14 points and remained stable at one point.Water level of the Korotoa River further declined by 23 cm at Chak Rahimpur point and 22 cm at Bogura point, while the river was flowing 219 cm and 304 cm below the danger level at the two points respectively this morning, it added.









