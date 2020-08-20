Dr Zafrullah sued for hurting religious sentiment



A journalist in Chattogram has filed a lawsuit against Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community.





Biplob Dey Pertha lodged the case on Wednesday with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Salem Mohammad Noman. The court ordered an inquiry into the case and fixed November 19 for the next hearing.The plaintiff's lawyer Mithun Biswas told journalists that the court has ordered the Detective Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police to investigate the case.







As per the allegations mentioned in the lawsuit, Dr Zafrullah made some objectionable and derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion at a rally at the National Press Club in Dhaka on August 9.Journalist Biplob Dey Pertha said he has filed the case as a coordinator of the World Sanaton Unity.





