The Supreme Court has revoked its rest annual vacations starting on August 6.A Supreme Court notification signed by its Registrar General Md Ali Akbar said on Wednesday.







The decision was taken at the full court meeting through videoconference on August 6. The notification was issued as per the directives of the chief justice.The Supreme Court was scheduled to go on vacation from September 1 to October 5 and from December 20 to 31.



