Don't return unless you've emergency: FM to expats



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that the coronavirus pandemic is taking a heavy toll on expatriate Bangladeshis and posing many challenges now. He said the expatriates have no reason to worry about the visa expiration date and assured that their visa will be renewed automatically free of charge.





The Foreign Minister said this on Wednesday after unveiling the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the premises of Sylhet deputy commissioner's office.Momen called upon the expatriates not to return home unless they have an emergency.





