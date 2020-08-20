'Zia was just 'footnote' of history, not a hero'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Ziaur Rahamn is only footnote of history and footnote can never be the hero of history.He said the reader of the declaration of independence can never be the declarer of independence.





Obaidul Quader made the remarks while addressing at a view-exchange meeting with Barisal Zone BRTA and BRTC officials though video conference from his government residence in the capital on Wednesday.





The Awami League General Secretary said Ziaur Rahman had forced the new generation to learn the wrong history by distorting history and deporting Bangabandhu from text books.About an allegation of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Zia was made the army chief of the Mushtaq government.





"Who gave the killers jobs at foreign missions?" Quader questioned.History goes on its own courses and at a time the offenders have to stand on the docks of history as it never forgives anyone, he said.Later, Obaidul Quader connected at a discussion though video conference on national mourning day and corona material distribution program held at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue organized by Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Sub-Committee.





Awami League presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, Dr. Abdur Razzak, organizing secretary S.M Kamal Hossain, Afzal Hossain, cultural secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Dhaka University pro-vice chancellor professor Maksud Kamal were present at that time.Speaking the program Obaidul Quader said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is providing relief amid corona pandemic by forming relief committee.







