Arrested and flown to Pakistan



The Pakistan army launched Operation Searchlight between 11.30 pm and midnight on 25 March. Armoured vehicles, tanks and trucks carrying soldiers rolled out of the cantonment and made their way to targets designated earlier.







A very large group of soldiers moved towards the campus of Dhaka University and brought the residential Jagannath Hall of the university as well as the teachers' quarters under assault. Squads of soldiers swiftly blasted the Central Shaheed Minar, the monument to the martyrs of the language movement of February 1952, into rubble.



Sometime after 1.00 am on 26 March, an elite force of the army rumbled down Dhanmondi Road 32, where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman waited after having passed on his declaration of independence through wireless.







Once they approached the gates of his residence, the soldiers began firing indiscriminately at the building, shooting holes in the gate. At one point, during what was obviously a lull in the shooting, an officer using a loudspeaker demanded that the Awami League leader come down and surrender to the army.





It was then that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman went out on the balcony, to tell the soldiers to stop shooting. 'What do you want?' he demanded. The officer, already in the compound of the residence, told him that he was under arrest and would need to go with him and his forces.



A few minutes later, having briefly consoled his petrified family, Bangabandhu walked downstairs where the soldiers escorted him to a jeep and drove away. About half a mile away, as Mujib heard gunfire pounding the city and saw flares thrown up by the army lighting the skies, the jeep stopped near the steps of the under-construction national assembly building.







The building dated back to the years of Ayub Khan, who in his decision to declare Dhaka as Pakistan's second capital had actually meant for it to be the legislative capital of the country. The edifice of the parliament building was an offshoot of that decision.













As the military spread terror all across the city, Bangabandhu was escorted out of the jeep and made to sit on the steps. Clearly, some instructions needed to be received by the soldiers who had arrested him on what was to be done next.





The officer who had taken the Bengali leader under arrest sent out a terse message on his walkie talkie, 'Big bird in cage. Little birds have flown.' The big bird was of course Mujib. The little ones that had flown were a reference to his colleagues in the Awami League.



A few minutes later, Bangabandhu boarded the jeep again, this time to be taken to Adamjee College in the cantonment, where he would be lodged under foolproof security for the next few days until he could be flown to West Pakistan. The army was not ready to make the mistake of keeping him in Dhaka, where he could turn into a focal point of Bengali resistance to the government's suppression of the nationalist movement.





In early April, the Pakistan authorities released a picture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, sitting pensive on a chair, under arrest at Karachi airport. Two policemen stood on either side of him. He would next be seen by the world after his arrival in London on 8 January 1972 following his release by Pakistan. He was now President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.













