'PM working tirelessly to realize Bangabandhu's dream'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly to build Bangladesh following the dream and spirit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"After assuming power Sheikh Hasina completed the trial of Bangabandhu's murder case and fulfilled hopes of millions of Bangalees," he said while speaking at a virtual discussion from his residence as the chief guest, reports BSS.





Islamic Foundation (IF) organised the virtual discussion titled "Bangabandhu's Life and Works" on the occasion, of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day with religion affairs ministry secretary Md Nurul Islam in the chair.





Among others, Board of Governor of IF and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Chattogram Hill Tracts Ministry Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, IF Board of Governors Alhaj Mijbahur Rahman Chowdhury, Abu Reza Muhammad Nejamuddin Nadvi, MP, Siraj Uddin Ahmed, Jamiatul Falah Mosque Khatib Maulana Syed Abu Taleb Muhammad Alauddin, Maulana Abdur Razzak and Maulana Abudullah Bin Sayeed Jalalabadi spoke at the discussion.





The home minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached a unique peak in the global arena and she is now considered as one of the 10 most important leaders in world." "The Prime Minister is taking the country forward following Bangabandhu's ideals. Sheikh Hasina has taken the country to a new height of development because she carries Bangabandhu's blood," he said.





Sheikh Hasina has given recognition to madrasah education that has created a new scope for employment of madrasah students, he said, adding the Prime Minister has taken realistic steps to eliminate militancy from the country. The country's history was distorted after the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, he said, adding, "Bangabandhu loved people of this country blindly.







He never underestimated Islam or any other religion. Bangabandhu expanded the Kakrail Mosque and allocated land on the bank of Turag River for 'Biswa Ijtema'."The programme was conducted by Director General of Islamic Foundation Anis Mahmood. Besides, doa and munajat were conducted by Sholakia Eidgah Grand Imam Maulana Farid Uddin Mas-ud.





