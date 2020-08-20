Published:  01:30 PM, 20 August 2020

10 pro-gov’t militiamen, 7 militants killed in pre-dawn clashes in N. Afghanistan

10 pro-gov’t militiamen, 7 militants killed in pre-dawn clashes in N. Afghanistan


Ten pro-government local militiamen and seven Taliban militants were killed in pre-dawn clashes in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Thursday, a provincial government spokesman confirmed.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From World

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »