HC rejects Shipra’s plea seeking action against cops









The High Court on Thursday rejected a writ petition seeking action against two policemen who had posted Shipra Rani Devnath's personal photos on Facebook with provocative comments.





An HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam rejected the petition saying ‘not placed’ before the court.





Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Manoj Kumar Bhowmik, said the writ will be place before another HC bench as the court rejected it.





On August 16, Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Manoj Kumar Bhowmik filed the writ petition and sought order for taking action against the two policemen after investigating the incident.





The writ also urged the court to seek explanation as to why circulating the personal images won’t be declared illegal and unlawful.





Six people, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Senior Home Secretary, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Khulna Range Police, two top officers of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) were made respondents.





While talking to reporters, Barrister Manoj said he had filed the writ petition on the basis of a report published in an English daily on Sunday titled “Cyberbullying now adds to her trauma.”





Quoting Shipra's brother Shuvojit, the report stated that a group of people, including some top-ranking police officials, have been posting her personal photographs along with provocative comments on Facebook.





Superintendent of Satkhira Police (SP) Mostafijur Rahman and PBI SP Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Shelley were named in the report.





Major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31.





Shipra Rani Devnath and Sifat, two students of Stamford University in the capital, were companions of Sinha in his Cox's Bazar trip for making a travel documentary.

