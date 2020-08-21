What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi cutter master, left arm medium fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Feels special to be back on the field after a gap of 4.5 months". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best wishes" Md Al Hasan, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very beautiful" MD Abdul Latif, fb











Facebook user S R Hossain posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Amazing!" AF Mohammad, fb











Popular Bangladeshi tv actor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looking awesome" Soma Khan, fb



Leave Your Comments