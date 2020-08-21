Worldwide waffling





Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s and documenting the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died. He was 87. Budnik died last Friday of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson, nephew Kim Newton said Monday. In 1958, Budnik photographed the Youth March for Integrated Schools and the March on Washington in 1963 as well as every stage of the Selma to Montgomery March in Alabama in 1965.









A report by the Senate intelligence committee provides a treasure trove of new details about Donald Trump's relationship with Moscow, and says that a Russian national who worked closely with Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 was a career intelligence officer. The bipartisan report runs to nearly 1,000 pages and goes further than last year's investigation into Russian election interference by special prosecutor Robert Mueller. It lays out a stunning web of contacts between Trump, his top election aides and Russian government officials, in the months leading up to the 2016 election. The Senate panel identifies Konstantin Kilimnik as a Russian intelligence officer employed by the GRU, the military intelligence agency behind the 2018 poisoning of the Russian double agent Sergei Skripal. It cites evidence - some of it redacted - linking Kilimnik to the GRU's hacking and dumping of Democratic party emails.









Turkey has once again taken an anti-India stand on Kashmir, based on Pakistani lines, and the Turkish media has begun the use of new terminology for Jammu and Kashmir from August 5. It has started using the term "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)"--a term that was propped up by Pakistan. On August 4, just a day before the first anniversary of the abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A, Pakistan asked its people to start using the term.











Egyptian music star Amr Diab is set to return to acting after a 27-year hiatus with an Arabic original series for Netflix. The as yet untitled series is a musical drama and is currently being developed. The bestselling artist last featured in an acting role in 1993's "Dehk Wele'b Wegad Wehob" (Laughter, Games, Seriousness and Love), alongside the late Omar Sharif. "I am thrilled to work with Netflix on this new project," said Diab. "I have always believed that art is a global language, and we have been able to build bridges of connections and love with diverse cultures through music. And, now with this new project with Netflix, I am excited that we will be reaching more than 193 million members in more than 190 countries around the world where they will be able to watch new content made in Egypt and enjoyed by the world."



