Diner Sheshe





"I got married at 22 to someone who I thought would be my partner for life. We dated for 2 years. But within the first 6 months of marriage, I noticed things were off. He grew distant, and we had the pettiest fights. Sometimes, he'd stop talking to me for days.





In an attempt to save our marriage, we had a kid, Shaurya. But nothing changed. In fact, we fought more. We promised we wouldn't fight in front of him, but he'd still stop talking to me every now and then. The worst was when he didn't talk to me for 3 months after a fight. That's when it hit me that it really was over. His mom wasn't happy with me either. I remember once, she got so mad at me for putting a towel in the wash. 7 years into the marriage, I went back to my parents. They told me to give it time. So I did, for 6 months. But there was nothing left between us. We spent no time together, and when we did, we fought.







When I realised that he'd never be the same person I'd fallen for, I filed for a divorce. He apologised for being a 'mama's boy' and for ruining my life. Shaurya was only 5 at the time. Luckily, my parents took care of him while I attended court meetings. During this time, I barely had time to go to work; I ended up quitting my job.







It took 3 years for my husband to finally agree to the divorce- it was decided that Shaurya would stay with me. I made sure to spend as much time with him- I'd often take days off from work to attend his sports events and parent teacher meetings. But being a single parent wasn't easy. Once when he was 10, I found out he was being beaten by boys in his class. I got so mad that I went to his school and got those boys punished. I knew why he didn't tell me- he just never wanted me to worry about his problems. I cried so much that day and told him he had to tell me everything from then on. Over the years he started sharing more with me, but I still felt lonely. I'd often meet an old friend from school who I'd gotten in touch with after my divorce. We started hanging out after work; I could tell him anything.







