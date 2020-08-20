Saif Ali Khan to act against Prabhas in 'Adipurush'





Prabhas made the maximum headlines at the beginning of this week as 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' director Om Raut announced their film 'Adipurush'. Now if the latest reports are to go by, Prabhas has found his villain in Saif Ali Khan. This is the second collaboration between the director and the Nawab of Bollywood, read on to know more about the same.Marking his second directorial venture, Om Raut is creating 'Adipusrush' in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar t-series. The period drama will be a film adaptation of the Indian epic. And now Saif Ali Khan is all set to play the bad guy in the film. Talking about the same to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, "Yes, Saif will feature in Adipurush. In fact, after seeing Saif's performance in 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior', Om was rather keen on casting him again."Talking about Saif Ali Khan's character in Prabhas led 'Adipurush', the source added.

