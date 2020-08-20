Kangana warns about movie mafia





KanganaRanaut, a staunch voice against nepotism in Bollywood, warned her fans and followers on Twitter that her time on the social media might be cut short by 'movie mafia' in the near future. The actor fears that her account would be suspended because of her outspoken and often controversial stances against influential figures in the Indian film industry. The 'Queen' actor promises to utilize her time to 'expose' the move mafia who might ostracize her on the grounds of her opinions being perceived as 'unidimensional.' Her tweet read, "My friends here may find my talksunidimensional, mostly directed at movie mafia, their anti-national and Hinduphobic racket. I know my time is limited here, they can get my account suspended any minute, even though I have a lot to share but I must utilise this time to expose them." After Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, several Bollywood personalities have made it a point to criticize Kangana for her allegedly opportunistic tactics.





