Sharpshooter out to kill Salman Khan arrested





A sharpshooter named Rahul has been arrested by the police on the charges of plotting to kill Salman Khan. As reported by Zoom, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the Faridabad Police due to his connections to a recent murder that took place on June 24.







It is believed that the accused sharpshooter Rahul had conducted the recce on the directions of Bishnoi.However, his interrogation took a sudden turn when the member revealed that the gang's next target was Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. And according to further revelations from the interrogation, the attempt was not planned in haste.







n 2018 SampatNehra, another member of the gang had been arrested. That was when he conducted a recce of Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra.The motivation for this attempted killing is still uncertain, but as per reports it can be traced back to 1998. Salman Khan was involved in killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur back then. The Bishnoi community's strong admiration led to Lawrence Bishnoi, the gang leader, holding a grudge against the star and thus the gang was ready to take on the assassination plot.





