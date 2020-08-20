Justin Trudeau is now a comic book superhero





With Justin Trudeau's there's no limit to where we'd find him. He's been in viral videos, memes and now he is set to have his own comic book.However, the 26-page paperback won't be him fighting super villains, but an insight into the Canadian prime minister's life. Trudeau's comic book is a part of a graphic series titled 'Political Power'. It'd be released by TidalWave Productions (previously known as Bluewater Productions).The comic book will not only delve deeper into his celebrated presidency but his struggles of before. And even depict him as his former teacher self.





Even though, Trudeau's performance as a prime minister is widely praised. His ubiquitous support has deteriorated since his 2015 landslide victory. On 2019 Trudeau won the office with a slide margin.Trudeau came into the limelight after his eulogy at his father's funeral in 2000.





The heartfelt eulogy at Pierre Trudeau, former prime minister's funeral firmly established him as the strong political figure he is considered now.It's not TidalWave's first illustrations on world presidents. They previously profiled Barack Obama, Donald Trump, George Bush and even former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.The comic book will hit the stores on 16 September.





Leave Your Comments