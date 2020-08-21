'I am boring; i spend time studying foreign policy'

Angelina Jolie



Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says she is boring in real life, adding that her children are her creativity because she loves to watch each of them take on a unique personality. "Oh god, I'm really boring. I spend a lot of time studying foreign policy," Jolie said while talking about how she is artsy outside of the acting world, during a special virtual press event held before the release of her upcoming movie 'The One And Only Ivan'.





"But I think my creativity is my kids. Because being with them and making up stories before bed or just being silly with them, (I am) really (doing) nothing. Just watching each of them become uniquely who they are and being around them and going into each of their (space), whether it be their rooms and talking to them or developing or helping them develop. It's not as much me but my mom was like that, and loved seeing other people's creativity," she added.







Jolie is mother to six children -- sons Maddox, Pax, and Knox, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne. It was one of her kids who introduced her to the world of Katherine Applegate's bestselling book The One And Only Ivan, and nudged her to get associated with it. In "The One And Only Ivan", Jolie has voiced the character of an aging elephant named Stella, who cares for an abandoned baby elephant named Ruby in a circus show at the Big Top Mall. The actress is also attached to the Disney movie as a producer.





The story follows Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla, who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. Ivan has few memories of the jungle where he was born, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him, and Ivan begins to question his life and his roots.





