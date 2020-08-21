Muhin as model for Shubhamita's song' Megh To Bolena Ar'



Popular musician from two Bengals Shubhamita Bandyopadhyaysang a song titled 'Megh ToBolena Ar' written by Jamal Hossain to the tune of Muhin.







Meanwhile, the recording of the song and the production of the music video have been completed in Kolkata, said Muhin Khan. Shubhmita from Kolkata said, "Megh To Bolena Ar is a really nice song which has touched my heart.







And the combination of wonderful melodies with such lyrics has fascinated me. I believe the song will impress the audience as well. I sang the song because I really liked the lyrics and the melody.







Thank you to the revered Jamal Hossain and Muhin." Muhin Khan said, "The first thing is that the song is a great one. Since the responsibility of composing the song fell on me, after composing it, I also thought that the song would be perfect if Shubhamita sang it. My dream came true through this song. I am very excited about the song."





Meanwhile, Muhin said that the shooting of the music video of the song will be completed next month. Muhin Khan himself will be the model. The song will be released on Rongon Music's YouTube channel after the music video is made.







It is to be mentioned that recently Rumana Islam, Liza, AbantiSithi, Jhilik and many other musicians have sung in Muhin's melody. Meanwhile, Liza and Sithi's songs have been published on the channel. Muhin is getting a lot of response for his songs.

