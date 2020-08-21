Kona back with new song

Kona



Popular singer Kona has been under home quarantine since the beginning of coronavirus outbreak. She said that she had not been out of the house for five long months.







During this time she sang a couple of awareness songs from home. But this time, ignoring all the fears, the singer returned to work with new vigor.





Last Tuesday, Kona sang a song titled 'BhalobasarGaan'. Shan directed the melody and music of the song with the words of NI Bulbul. At the same time, Shan himself has given a double voice in the song with Kona.





Coming back to work, Kona said, "The day of recording was really different for me. I am tired of staying at home. I was just waiting to get back to work. I counted the days when I could return to work. Finally, after a long time, I feel good about going to a studio and singing again."





Regarding the song, she added, "It is a drama song. It has been done in some very romantic words and tunes. For the first time, I sang for a drama with Shan."





Meanwhile, Kona also talked about corona. According to her, many people are still suffering from corona and dying every day. This is a terrible time for us. She adds, "At this time we have to do everything consciously. We must use face masks when we go out. I will follow the hygiene rules. Another thing is that we will not move out of the house without urgent work."

