Allegations against Sumon, Puja's upcoming movie 'Hridita'



Anisul Haque's novel 'Hridita' is being made into a film. The film, which received a grant in the current financial year, has been accused of fraud. The allegation has been made by the head of the Jadukathi Media's founder and producer Mizanur Rahman. Producer Mizanur Rahman claims that in mid-2019, written permission was taken from author Anisul Haque to make a film from the novel. The author gave written permission on the official pad of the producer to shoot the film based on the novel.







At that time, the film was to be directed by directors Ispahani Arif Jahan. After the written permission, the film to be made with this novel was also mastered. At first the name of the film was 'Dreamgirl' where Roshan as the hero and Adhora Khan as the heroine was finalized.





After the publication of the latest government grant gazette on June 25, it was seen that a grant has been given for the production of a film of the same name based on Anisul Haque's novel 'Hridita', with MN Ispahani as the producer and Isfahani Arif Jahan as the director.







After receiving a new government grant, Ispahani Arif Jahan announced the names of ABM Sumon and Puja Cherry for the movie 'Hridita' on July 24. Producer Mizanur Rahman got very angry when the matter came to his notice.





He said, "Where I have the written permission of Mr. Anisul Haque, how can anyone else apply for a grant to make a picture with this story? Of course, the author did not allow anyone else to make pictures of his story.







I also did not allow the director or producer mentioned in the official gazette to submit pictures for grant. The biggest thing is that I have mastered this film. I have also given the signing money of the hero-heroine. I also spent a lot of money to prepare for the shooting."







He added, "So it is against the law to unjustly forge a story and submit it for a grant instead of mentioning the name of the producer. I will definitely report the matter to the concerned ministry. I will take legal action." He further said, "Since I have taken permission from the author to make pictures, I will make it myself. I am preparing for this soon."





Asked about this to Anisul Haque, the author of 'Hridita', he said, "I have only given permission to one producer once. The second time no one was allowed.







In the end, as far as I know, the film received a grant, but I don't know who will be the next producer. If it comes to me, I will get the one I allowed in the beginning. It is not up to me to decide who did what next. If the producer whose official pad I have given permission to take legal action for the ownership of the film, then I will say the same thing, I have allowed him to make a film with my novel, not anyone else."





