Pakistan HR Minister disappointed over Kashmir policy

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Saturday expressed her disappointment over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for "letting down the Kashmiris and Prime Minister Imran Khan" by not taking his nuanced narrative forward and merely resorting to traditional diplomacy.





Shireen Mazari has termed Pakistan's Kashmir policy as a grand failure. The rare criticism of the Foreign Office (FO) came from the minister while speaking as chief guest at a paintings exhibition titled "Kashmir Through Art" organised by Islamabad Youth Forum for Kashmir to highlight the plight of people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during lockdown through creative and high-quality artwork.







Holding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responsible for the country's failure so far in internationalizing the Kashmir issue in an effective manner, Dr Mazari regretted that the FO was still following 'obsolete and uni-dimensional' approach towards the Kashmir issue that according to her would not work in the present age of modern technology and social media.





Ms Mazari emphasized that Pakistan needed to take this narrative forward to help the Kashmiris reach their goal of self-determination but for this, she noted, Pakistan needed to go beyond traditional diplomatic tacts and highlight the Kashmir cause globally through culture, music and poetry. According to her, in this age of modern technology and social media platforms, merely making a speech once in a while was not enough.

