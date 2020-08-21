'North Korea partly ruled by leader's sister Kim Yo Jong'

The delegation move appears to be intended at relieving the burden on leader Kim Jong Un (left). - Reuters



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delegated some of his authority to younger sister Kim Yo Jong, allowing her to manage South Korean and United States affairs, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday. The move appears to be intended to relieve the burden on Kim, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said, denying any serious health issues, reports Asia News Network.





"In regards to Kim Jong Un's circumstances, 'delegation of power' was mentioned," Representative Ha Tae-kyung from the main opposition United Futures Party told reporters after a closed-door parliamentary briefing with the NIS. "Kim Jong Un is still in power, but in comparison to the past, he is transferring power gradually," he said, adding that "high-stress level" was the reason behind the leader delegating power to Ms Kim. North Korean authorities failed to improve the lives of citizens or meet long-term economic goals due to recent "unexpected and inevitable challenges," Kim Jong Un said at a ruling party Plenary Meeting on Aug 19, according to a state media report. The ruling party will convene its eighth full Congress next January to announce a new five-year economic plan, the report stated.







Past Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee (CC) Plenums outlined major policy shifts on US relations and more detailed reports on economic goals, but Wednesday's meeting appeared primarily concerned with preparing for the next Congress. After reviewing the last "five-year strategy for national economic development," the WPK CC determined that North Korea's "economy was not improved in the face of the sustaining severe internal and external situations and unexpected manifold challenges," according to a WPK CC decision published in the Rodong Sinmun state newspaper on Aug. 20.





While not elaborated in the report, these economic problems are likely referring to the consequences of enhanced international economic sanctions since 2017 as well as the global pandemic this year. The "planned attainment of the goals for improving the national economy has been seriously delayed and the people's living standard has not been improved remarkably," the decision stated.





In a speech at the Plenum, Kim reportedly spoke about this year as a "year in which we faced unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects." He also touched on "the situation in the region surrounding the Korean peninsula," though state media did not reveal further details. At the coming Eighth Congress in Jan. 2021, Kim Jong Un and his top officials plan to "analyze and review … the deviations and shortcomings in the work for the implementation of the decisions made at the 7th Congress of the Party," according to the Korean Central News Agency report.







They will also "discuss and decide on the strategic tasks for the Party and the government in the new phase of struggle in the crucial period of our revolution." The separate decision of the Plenum stated that the party will make a "review of the work" of the WPK CC and the Central Auditing Commission of the WPK.











