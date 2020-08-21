JU roads in dire state

Potholes in different areas of Jahangirnagar University need immediate repair works. -AA



Most of the roads across the Jahangirnagar University (JU) are in poor condition due to the construction works of the new halls.





Like all educational institutions in the country, JU was closed indefinitely immediately after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the development project works of the university is on going quite vigorously damaging the various roads of the campus.





Work on three halls of female students started in the first phase of the further development project while work of the three student halls for males was suspended due to complications in the selection of venues and corruption.







When the university was closed due to the pandemic, the work of the three suspended halls of the male students in the field adjacent to the Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall started in full swing.







As a result, some of the main roads inside the university have become unusable due to excess freight vehicles.





During a recent visit, this correspondent found the roads of different areas with huge cracks and potholes that need immediate repair.







The new arts building, new administrative building, and carpeting of different parts of Battala road have got big holes.

It seems to the teacher and students, this is caused mainly due to the negligence and lack of foresight of the administration.







Professor Dr. Nurul Alam, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said, 'The project director will be able to talk about these issues.'





Nasir Uddin, project director, said, 'It is normal that the road will be damaged if we go to work. But we had no idea that so much would be wasted or damaged.'





A professor who is a member of the project monitoring team said, 'I am not informed about any project. As a result, I do not know anything about it. The work goes on as per the wishes of a few people.'





